Cleveland Clinic teaming with Air Canada for Covid-19 expertise Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Cleveland Clinic said on Thursday it will work with Air Canada to help develop Covid-19 safety measures for the airline. It's not the first airline deal for the Cleveland Clinic. In May, Cleveland Clinic announced a partnership with United Airlines on developing cleaning and operational changes for the Chicago-based airline (Nasdaq: UAL) in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The Cleveland Clinic Canada will be a medical adviser and provide expertise to the Canadian airline as part of the new… 👓 View full article

