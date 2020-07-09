Ducey order limits restaurant capacity; more testing promised
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Saying Arizona is likely in its moment of “maximum challenge” in its effort to turn around the spread of Covid-19, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday limiting the amount of diners inside restaurants as he also promised exponential growth in coronavirus testing. The governor said restaurants in the state now cannot allow more than 50% of capacity for dine-in service, and he recommended diners would be best advised to eat outside when possible. Ducey’s actions come as the…
