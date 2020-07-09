Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ducey order limits restaurant capacity; more testing promised

bizjournals Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Saying Arizona is likely in its moment of “maximum challenge” in its effort to turn around the spread of Covid-19, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday limiting the amount of diners inside restaurants as he also promised exponential growth in coronavirus testing. The governor said restaurants in the state now cannot allow more than 50% of capacity for dine-in service, and he recommended diners would be best advised to eat outside when possible. Ducey’s actions come as the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US

Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US 01:21

 Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US During the week of June 30, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average. This equates to 55 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents. Positive test results exceeded 25 percent that week. The numbers have led to an...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Ducey issues new executive order over coronavirus [Video]

Governor Ducey issues new executive order over coronavirus

Governor Ducey has issued a new executive order over coronavirus, closing gyms, bars and waterparks for at least 30 days.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 05:10Published
New Health Order Calls For More COVID-19 Testing In Santa Clara County [Video]

New Health Order Calls For More COVID-19 Testing In Santa Clara County

Leaders in Santa Clara County are calling out private healthcare systems about how they're being pushed to do more COVID-19 testing. Len Ramirez reports on this new public health order.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:50Published
Gov. Ducey: Arizona's stay-at-home order will still be lifted Friday [Video]

Gov. Ducey: Arizona's stay-at-home order will still be lifted Friday

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says pools and gyms can begin reopening in our state starting on Wednesday and his stay-at-home order will still be lifted on Friday.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:00Published

Tweets about this