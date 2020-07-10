Global  
 

Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to answer 70-odd questions

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
As they seek an urgent meeting with the government, the 59 Chinese apps ordered blocked by India have been served with an exhaustive list of questions to which they need to respond within three weeks.
