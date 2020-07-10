Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to answer 70-odd questions

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 1 week ago After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint 03:52 After India, USA may also ban Chinese apps like TikTok. A US cabinet member dropped the hint during an interview. US Secretary of State broke the news in a Fox News show. Mike Pompeo said govt was 'looking at' possibly banning Chinese apps. Meanwhile, TikTok is trying to distance itself from its...