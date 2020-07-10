Art of an ancient civilization: Museum Center exhibit features rare Mayan treasures Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Maya was a thriving civilization believed to have coalesced sometime around 1700 BC along the Pacific Coast of Central America. The people developed a sophisticated culture. By 950 BC, monumental works of stone architecture began to appear, many of which still stand today. Early forms of writing appeared by 600 BC. Mayan cities were ruled by great dynastic kingdoms whose royal courts supported, art, science and commerce with other kingdoms. They studied the stars to create an accurate calendar.… 👓 View full article

