Summer getaway can begin: New UK quarantine rules in place

But with many flights still canceled, holiday resorts still working on ensuring that they are COVID-safe and many potential holidaymakers reluctant to make a trip abroad in light of the pandemic, Britain's airports are much less busy than they would be in any other year.



However, last week's announcement by the British government to ease its quarantine requirements for anyone arriving back in England has given some enough of a nudge to take the plunge.



“We probably would have gone later,” said Ray Gordge, 64, at Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal, south of London.



“It’s exciting, I’m pleased the quarantine has been lifted to be honest,” said Gordge, who was on his way to Paris to see his daughter for the first time in six months, and meet his new grandson, born last week.



As of Friday, anyone arriving back in England from around 75 countries and territories won't have to self-isolate for 14 days.



The aviation and travel industries are hoping that the new rules will help them salvage part of the summer holiday booking season that has been so battered by the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic — thousands of people have lost their jobs as business ground to a halt.



The crucial period will be later this month after schools formally close for the summer and travel companies and airlines start ramping up operations. Confidence is key, though, and is susceptible to any new outbreaks that may start appearing over the coming weeks.



