CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and lamenting the lost art of handshaking
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Happy Friday morning, Columbus. Well, professional golfers are walking the fairways and greens at Muirfield Village this week in preparation of the Memorial Tournament. So weird to think Dublin is so quiet while this event goes on. I spent a couple of years making thousands of sandwiches with other volunteers, raising money for Nationwide Children's Hospital. No sandwiches this year. Here’s what you need to know today. A developer is suing the city of Delaware, saying its sewer and water…