CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and lamenting the lost art of handshaking

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shawn Connor ****** @Gabbie_Stanna Right! If you'd like, I can ping you with a nice message every morning to help you start your day of… https://t.co/1mGz45Vc54 35 minutes ago sarah⁷◟̽◞̽ 🌤️ @minnminniee first of all, good morning! 🥺💞 second, here's what u need to know about mel*nie,,, https://t.co/Gqim3Im9nM 51 minutes ago DonnieFontaine Alexa: You need to replace the yellow toner cartridge on your color laser printer. Would you like me to order it? W… https://t.co/6EB0YJJEWd 57 minutes ago Woody - ☠ #alllivesmatter ☠ @asda when will Asda relealise that customer do not need emailing at 3am in the "bloody" morning You have woken me… https://t.co/wt4itIM7Ub 2 hours ago 𝙨𝙚𝙞𝙟𝙞×× RT @JohnCeeeeee: "Know this: you can start over, each morning. You can start over if you need, it doesn't matter what you've done." -Tyler… 2 hours ago Susan Prather RT @NancyFrey: A5 Morning Meeting agenda: 1) What do we need to know today? 2) spotlight for praise or concern (students and adults). 3) Sh… 2 hours ago . RT @DivCultivator: I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: "If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do… 3 hours ago Dividend Cultivator 💸🌱 I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: "If today were the last day of my life, would I want t… https://t.co/Zd3eOC8Z83 3 hours ago