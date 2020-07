You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Is What Future Home Plans Could Look Like After the Pandemic



As the pandemic has kept most of the country confined to their homes, real estate experts are seeing trends that could predict what plans for future housing might look like. Veuer’s Justin Kircher.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Will Traditional Office Space Be History After COVID? One Expert Says Workers Might Stay Remote for Good



Just what will working in big cities look like after the coronavirus pandemic? One real estate entrepreneur says New York City specifically will most likely reduce the traditional office space by a.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago The Future Of Office Space 'Will Be Different After Coronavirus Pandemic



Are you working from home during the coronavirus pandemic? Pretty soon, “working from home” could become simply "working". Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:34 Published on June 5, 2020

Tweets about this