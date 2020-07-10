Global  
 

US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged

SeattlePI.com Friday, 10 July 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs dropped sharply, offsetting a big increase in energy prices.

The Labor Department said the drop in its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.4% gain in May. Wholesale prices have fallen in four of the past five months.

The country has been pushed into a deep recession which is expected to see the economy shrink in the April-June quarter by a record-shattering amount. That downturn, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to keep inflation under control.

The 0.2% drop in wholesale prices in June reflected a 5.2% decline in food costs which helped to offset a 7.7% jump in energy prices.

Over the past year, wholesale prices have fallen 0.8%.
Related videos from verified sources

Nigerian food prices rise during Ramadan [Video]

Nigerian food prices rise during Ramadan

The cost of some items has doubled, and they are expected to stay high after the Muslim fasting month ends.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Fuel prices resumed spike in national capital [Video]

Fuel prices resumed spike in national capital

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to soar in the national capital. There was no increase in the fuel price on June 28, after which the spike resumed on June 29. Petrol price spiked by Rs. 0.05 to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Hike in fuel prices halts [Video]

Hike in fuel prices halts

After 21 consecutive days of surge, fuel prices didn't go uphill on June 28. Price of petrol stands at Rs 80.38/litre and diesel costs Rs 80.40/litre in New Delhi. For the 1st time, diesel had crossed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

 WASHINGTON (AP) — US wholesale prices edged down 0.2% in June as food costs fell while energy costs increased.
Tweets about this

sunchartist

Sunchartist RT @lebas_janney: Core PPI -0.2% MoM *100% of the miss vs. +0.3% exp was "wholesale & retail trade services" *These don't mean what you t… 8 minutes ago

ChrisATXCC

Christina Martinez RT @YahooFinance: US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged https://t.co/VPUzV5eRse https://t.co/BOYnTl3uWl 9 minutes ago

lebas_janney

Guy LeBas Core PPI -0.2% MoM *100% of the miss vs. +0.3% exp was "wholesale & retail trade services" *These don't mean what… https://t.co/R0SDsq1a8g 9 minutes ago

VictorMartino01

Victor Martino Food costs declined 5.2%. This is surprising! US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged. https://t.co/Eo00hf7VLM 10 minutes ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged https://t.co/VPUzV5eRse https://t.co/BOYnTl3uWl 15 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged https://t.co/6o6o1Yi3N4 #Business… https://t.co/NMC5GMydHp 27 minutes ago

JoanGralla

Joan Gralla WASHINGTON (AP) - US wholesale prices edged down 0.2% in June as food costs fell while energy costs increased. 28 minutes ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News WASHINGTON (@AP) -- US wholesale prices edged down 0.2% in June as food costs fell while energy costs increased. 34 minutes ago