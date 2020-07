PM-KUSUM Scheme: Fresh advisory issued against fraudulent websites inviting registration Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The ministry has stated that PM-KUSUM Scheme is being implemented through implementation agencies in the respective states. Details of such agencies are available on MNRE’s website www.mnre.gov.in. 👓 View full article

