Mitch McConnell floated a $40,000 income cutoff for a 2nd round of stimulus checks. That could leave out 20 million Americans who benefited from the first wave.
Friday, 10 July 2020 () · Republicans are signaling they could support a second round of stimulus checks for Americans.
· Sen. Mitch McConnell floated a $40,000 income cutoff for a direct payment this week.
· But that step would leave out 20 million middle-class Americans who benefited from the initial wave of payments.
