American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing Max orders

SeattlePI.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is warning Boeing that it could cancel some overdue orders for the grounded 737 Max unless the plane maker helps line up new financing for the jets, which has become more expensive as the coronavirus pandemic has crippled airlines, according to people familiar with the discussions.

American had 24 Max jets before they were grounded in March 2019. It has orders for 76 more but wants Boeing to help arrange financing for 17 planes for which previous financing has or will soon expire, according to three people who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks between the companies.

If the companies can't reach an agreement, American could use Max financing that is about to expire to pay for jets from Boeing archrival Airbus, one of the people said.

Boeing said in a statement that it is working with customers during “an unprecedented time for our industry as airlines confront a steep drop in traffic," but did not comment on the talks with American. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline declined to comment.

News of American’s threat to cancel some orders was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The situation underscores the strain facing airlines during the coronavirus pandemic. It has grown more difficult and expensive for them to finance planes. American’s negotiating stance doesn’t reflect a loss of confidence in the plane’s safety, the sources said.

Boeing took more than 5,000 orders for the Max before crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people and led regulators around the world to ground all Max jets.

The coronavirus pandemic has compounded Boeing’s problems by causing a sharp drop in air travel and a loss of interest in new planes. Nearly 40% of the world’s passenger jets are idled,...
0
