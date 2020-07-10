Report: Wells Fargo layoffs could be in tens of thousands
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Layoffs at Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) could be in the tens of thousands, according to a Bloomberg Law report, citing people familiar with the matter. Job cuts will start this year, as Wells Fargo executives are under increasing pressure to cut costs. The San Francisco-based bank employs about 263,000 people, and it is the largest bank in the Triangle by deposit share. It had more than 60 branches in the region as of 2019. Its largest employment hub is in Charlotte with 27,500 workers. It's…
Police in San Diego responding to a break-in at Wells Fargo Bank, and surveillance showed a man in the break room, using the microwave. The man was arrested, and there is no word on if he actually had..
