‘Hamilton’ director Thomas Kail, producer Jennifer Todd ink 20th Century Fox TV deal

bizjournals Friday, 10 July 2020
Thomas Kail, director of the smash musical “Hamilton,” and television producer Jennifer Todd have partnered on a new television company and signed a multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Kail, who directed both the stage and film versions of “Hamilton,” and Todd will develop for all platforms under Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner.  The overall deal, which began in February, only covers TV projects and does not include the recent Disney+ version of “Hamilton,” reported…
