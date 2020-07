US unveils tariffs on France over tech tax but delays collection Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday unveiled heavy import duties on France in retaliation for the country's tax on American tech giants, but will hold off on collecting the fees to allow time for the dispute to be resolved. 👓 View full article

