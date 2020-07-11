Global  
 

Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's: Report

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
