Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's: Report
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then,..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:08Published