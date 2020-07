Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffett Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd is now worth $68.3 billion, surpassing Buffett’s $67.9 billion as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares of Ambani’s conglomerate have more than doubled since a low in March as its digital unit got more than $15 billion in investments from companies including Facebook Inc and Silver Lake. 👓 View full article

