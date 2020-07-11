Global  
 

The Latest: India cases pass 800,000 with record daily jump

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus cases have passed 800,000 with the biggest spike of 27,114 cases in the past 24 hours, causing nearly a dozen states to impose a partial lockdown in high-risk areas.

The new confirmed cases took the national total to 820,916. The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported another 519 deaths for a total of 22,123.

A surge in infections saw the cases jumping from 600,000 to more than 800,000 in nine days. The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at more than 62%.

Eight of India’s 28 states, including the worst-hit Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi, account for nearly 90% of all infections.

The most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, with nearly 230 million people, imposed a weekend lockdown while several others announced restrictions in districts reporting major spikes.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Trump undercuts health experts — again — in schools debate

— US bets on untested company to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

— COVID hits dozens of Latin leaders, including presidents

— Some pastors are ignoring a new California ban on singing or chanting in church to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The American Center for Law and Justice, which has ties to President Donald Trump, is encouraging church leaders to defy the order and says it will sue the state.

— In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status.

— The coronavirus storm has arrived in South Africa and COVID-19 wards are overflowing. Medical oxygen is already low in hospitals at the epicenter of the country’s outbreak, Gauteng province, home to the power centers of Johannesburg and the...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry 02:42

 In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We are the second-most populous country of the world. Despite a population of 1.3 billion people,...

