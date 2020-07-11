New Ohio State president moving up start date Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Incoming Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson has pushed up her start date. Johnson will now start on Aug. 24, a week earlier than her original planned start date of Sept. 1. "Her first day with us will now be Aug. 24 to coincide with the start of autumn semester classes on the following day," OSU Provost Bruce McPheron and Wexner Medical Center CEO Hal Paz said in a statement on Friday. The statement mainly mentioned other updates about the fall semester, including guidelines…


