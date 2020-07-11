Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo's NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions' previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction's initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included “Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!" a 1987 video game based on the former former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Defining Moments in Gaming (National Video Game Day)

Defining Moments in Gaming (National Video Game Day) 01:25

 Defining Moments in Gaming Video games have come a long way since the days of single buttons and simple graphics. Here’s a look at some defining moments in gaming in honor of National Video Game Day. ‘Tennis for Two,’ created by Dr. William Higinbotham in 1958, was the first virtual user...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Defining Moments in Gaming [Video]

Defining Moments in Gaming

Video games have come a long way since the days of single buttons and simple graphics.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Top 20 Greatest Consoles of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Consoles of All Time

A world without the likes of Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox would be a lot less joyful. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most influential and beloved video game consoles ever created.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:31Published
Top 10 Cheap Fighting Game Bosses That Will Make You Rage Quit [Video]

Top 10 Cheap Fighting Game Bosses That Will Make You Rage Quit

These bosses will have you throwing your controller across the room! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most infuriating boss battles you’ll encounter in various fighting games.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:42Published

Related news from verified sources

A copy of Super Mario Bros. for the original Nintendo just sold for a record $114,000

 Video games are getting pretty expensive. The average price of a new release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Sony Playstation is around $60. Throw in some...
Mashable


Tweets about this

FOX40

FOX40 News Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000 https://t.co/iEyymVOcIp 11 seconds ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000 https://t.co/Tr9V57K8fP #ArtsAndEntertainment… https://t.co/pppqi68vYi 4 minutes ago

lego_vintage

ThatEccentricArchivist RT @frankcifaldi: I have something significant I've never shown publicly before: this is the earliest known copy of Super Mario Bros. in an… 22 hours ago

VinTrafficUSA

Vintage Traffic USA NINTENDO Mario vintage video game enamel pin tie hat pinback Super Mario Bros mushroom power star power nes snes ga… https://t.co/0LxlWFrMRh 1 week ago