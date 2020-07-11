Global  
 

Vintage Super Mario Bros video game sells for $173,000

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Vintage Super Mario Bros video game sells for $173,000An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros video game has been sold for US$114,000 (NZ$173,000) in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.A bidder who wished to remain anonymous...
 Video games have come a long way since the days of single buttons and simple graphics.

