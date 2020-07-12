archTIS renews software contracts with Commonwealth Government agencies Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has renewed two software contracts with Commonwealth Government agencies for a total value exceeding $400,000. A software maintenance and service contract with a Commonwealth national security agency has been renewed with a value of $141,200. This contract is to provide maintenance and support services for an existing Kojensi platform for a further 12 months. archTIS has also renewed a separate 12-month services contract with a national law enforcement agency valued at $259,090. Demonstrate value archTIS chief executive officer Daniel Lai said the renewal of these contracts demonstrated the continued value and recurring nature of software services to the Commonwealth government. These two sales follow archTIS’ recent sale of Kojensi to Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for its pilot with Curtin University as part of a new sales channel into large non-Government enterprises managing sensitive data. Supporting crucial services Lai said: “archTIS is pleased by the renewals, which demonstrate that our services are valued by the national security and law enforcement communities. “We look forward to continuing to support such crucial services and building further on these opportunities as awareness of the importance of strong cybersecurity grows, particularly in other large enterprises that also manage and share sensitive commercial information.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources American Orthodox Jews protest Israeli government’s persecution of rabbi



The Orthodox Jewish Community in New York City gathered at 3 p.m. on Tuesday (June 23) outside of the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan to protest the Israeli government’s ongoing oppression of the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:35 Published 3 weeks ago Boris Johnson: Government departments merged to form Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office



The Prime Minister announced he will merge the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development to create a new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He told the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published on June 16, 2020 Footage reveals the lack of face masks used on public transport in London



A reporter showcases how many commuters are currently wearing face masks in London.Footage highlights that many commuters, shop customers and members of the public are not using face coverings.Last.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this