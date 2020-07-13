archTIS renews software contracts with Commonwealth Government agencies Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has renewed two software contracts with Commonwealth Government agencies for a total value exceeding $400,000.



A software maintenance and service contract with a Commonwealth national security agency has been renewed with a value of $141,200.



This contract is to provide maintenance and support services for an existing Kojensi platform for a further 12 months.



archTIS has also renewed a separate 12-month services contract with a national law enforcement agency valued at $259,090.*Demonstrate value*



archTIS chief executive officer Daniel Lai said the renewal of these contracts demonstrated the continued value and recurring nature of software services to the Commonwealth government.



These two sales follow archTIS' recent sale of Kojensi to Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for its pilot with Curtin University as part of a new sales channel into large non-Government enterprises managing sensitive data.

