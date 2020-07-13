Global  
 

Asian Markets Rise On Coronavirus Treatment, Earnings Optimism

RTTNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are rising on Monday following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday as upbeat coronavirus treatment and vaccine news helped offset worries about the surge in new coronavirus cases worldwide. Gilead Sciences said Friday that based on new data, its drug remdesivir showed a reduction in the risk of death in coronavirus patients.
