HDFC Bank probes lending practices at vehicle unit
Monday, 13 July 2020 () HDFC Bank Ltd has conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operation involving the unit’s former head, according to people familiar with the matter.
