HDFC Bank probes lending practices at vehicle unit Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

HDFC Bank Ltd has conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operation involving the unit’s former head, according to people familiar with the matter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ANI - Published 6 days ago Opening bell: Equity indices trade lower, HDFC twins dip 01:13 Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on July 14 due to weak global cues amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 262 points or 0.71 per cent at 36,432 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 81... You Might Like

Tweets about this