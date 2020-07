Video credit: ANI - Published 15 hours ago Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot 02:42 The MLAs of Congress party in Rajasthan held press conference amid the speculation of political crisis in the state. According to the sources, Almost 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs met state president Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he...