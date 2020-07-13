U.S. mortgage rates again plummet to all-time record low Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

U.S. mortgage rates continue to break records for their all-time low marks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.03 percent for the week ending July 9 — down from a rate of 3.07 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.75 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "The summer is heating up as record low mortgage rates continue to spur homebuyer demand," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.


