Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. mortgage rates again plummet to all-time record low

bizjournals Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates continue to break records for their all-time low marks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.03 percent for the week ending July 9 — down from a rate of 3.07 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.75 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The summer is heating up as record low mortgage rates continue to spur homebuyer demand,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Take advantage of lower interest rates [Video]

Take advantage of lower interest rates

The housing market is booming thanks to falling interest rates. A positive effect of the pandemic - interest rates are at a historic low.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:04Published
Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying [Video]

Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying

If you’re new to the homebuying scene, there may be some common myths that can be costly when looking for your new house. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:11Published
JTS Mortgage Minute 7/7/20 - Low Mortgage Rates & Increased Demand [Video]

JTS Mortgage Minute 7/7/20 - Low Mortgage Rates & Increased Demand

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals tells us that with historically low interest rates right now, demand for new housing will outpace the supply. Now is an excellent time to get..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Related news from verified sources

US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans

US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans ** · *Freddie Mac said on Thursday that the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.03%, the lowest in the series dating back to 1971.* · *It's the...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle Times

Tweets about this