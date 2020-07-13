MGM Springfield reopens casino, looks to renegotiate deal with Springfield Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This story first appeared on MassLIve.com. Two years ago, the media tours of MGM Springfield focused on the decor — Edison bulbs in the light fixtures, dark woodwork to carry on the antique look — and local touches of Springfield memorabilia on display in a $960 million casino decades in the making. This week, the MGM media tour focused on handwashing stations, places where customers can grab a free but mandatory face mask , and plexiglass shields that make some gaming tables look like salad… 👓 View full article

