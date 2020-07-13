Global  
 

MGM Springfield reopens casino, looks to renegotiate deal with Springfield

bizjournals Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
This story first appeared on MassLIve.com. Two years ago, the media tours of MGM Springfield focused on the decor — Edison bulbs in the light fixtures, dark woodwork to carry on the antique look — and local touches of Springfield memorabilia on display in a $960 million casino decades in the making. This week, the MGM media tour focused on handwashing stations, places where customers can grab a free but mandatory face mask, and plexiglass shields that make some gaming tables look like salad…
