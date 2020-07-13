Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated in all-stock deal

SeattlePI.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthen's its position in the analog semiconductor sector.

It would also give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles.

Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the transaction's closing, according to the announcement Monday. Analog stockholders will own approximately 69% of the combined company, while Maxim stockholders will own about 31%.

Two Maxim directors will join Analog's board once the deal is complete, including Maxim President and CEO, Tunç Doluca.

The deal is expected to close next summer, but requires the approval of shareholders from both companies and regulators.

Maxim was hit hard by the economic slowdown brought on the pandemic and its shares had slid 30% between February and March. Those shares have been rising since then, however.

Analog Devices Inc., based in Norwood, Massachusetts, provides technology used in everything from healthcare to transportation.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., based in San Jose, California, makes chips for manufacturers, energy companies and in healthcare.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: LBTYA, ADI [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: LBTYA, ADI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Analog Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Analog Devices has lost about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
S&P 500 Movers: BDX, ADI [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: BDX, ADI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Analog Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, Analog Devices has lost about 3.9%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated Products in all-stock deal
MarketWatch

Analog Devices nears $20bn deal for chip rival Maxim

 All-stock transaction would be one of the largest takeovers this year
FT.com

Maxim may get be acquired by Analog Devices in ~$17B deal - WSJ
SeekingAlpha


Tweets about this

brentbisso

Brent Bisso "Analog Devices Buying Maxim Integrated in All-Stock Deal" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/VhIiFvKawk 24 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated in all-stock deal https://t.co/ppC33ZKtQN #Business #Technology 26 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com NEW YORK (AP) — Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create… https://t.co/3f1oABZ3y5 30 minutes ago

alex

alex RT @danprimack: Chips ahoy: Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated for $21 billion https://t.co/B3f2SyQddE 45 minutes ago

danprimack

Dan Primack Chips ahoy: Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated for $21 billion https://t.co/B3f2SyQddE 1 hour ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated Products in all-stock deal https://t.co/v7ETlgE7b0 2 hours ago

patent_analysis

TechPats Reverse Engineering "Analog Devices, Maxim, Said to Be on the Verge of a $20B Deal: Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated would repres… https://t.co/tWLRH62jfh 6 hours ago