Gold consolidating above US$1,800, as investors remain skittish about global economic recovery

Monday, 13 July 2020 () The gold price looks to be consolidating above US$1,800 per ounce, as investors continue to support the price in anticipation of ongoing economic uncertainty and longer-term fears about inflation. In particular, the focus has been on the number of new coronavirus cases in the US and South America, where numbers remain on the rise. “As the US continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, investors think that the Fed is going to end up doing more to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus,” said broker SP Angel. “A side-effect of the huge levels of stimulus is that inflation-proof assets such as gold become more sought after.” In a related move, the dollar index, also known as the DXY, was down 0.1%, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. The gold price continues to hover at all-time record highs when benched against the Australian dollar, pound sterling and South African rand.
Jewellery shop owners in Surat are incurring losses as gold artisans have returned to their native places due to COVID-19. Vijay Mangukiya, Secretary, Surat Jewellery Association said, "Around 70% of artisans have left in COVID fear.""Most of these artisans are from West Bengal. Our expenses are...
The heat is mounting on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. BJP youth wing workers protested against the CM and demanded his resignation. Meanwhile, the NIA took over the probe and..
Customs officials reportedly caught over 30 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 15 crore from passengers at the Jaipur airport. The gold was allegedly being smuggled by Indian nationals arriving from countries..
Equity benchmark indices fell by over 1 per cent during early hours on June 29 amid weak global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world. That dimmed the hopes of an early economic..