FEMA rejects Minnesota plea to help rebuild after riots
Monday, 13 July 2020 () The federal government has turned down a request from Minnesota for aid to help rebuild following the riots that struck the Twin Cities in late May, saying the damage — estimated at $500 million — is "within the capabilities of the local and state governments." Minnesota Public Radio has a report on the decision, which turned aside a request from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who earlier this month had asked President Donald Trump to declare a "major disaster" in the area, due to extensive impacts…