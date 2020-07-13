FEMA rejects Minnesota plea to help rebuild after riots Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The federal government has turned down a request from Minnesota for aid to help rebuild following the riots that struck the Twin Cities in late May, saying the damage — estimated at $500 million — is "within the capabilities of the local and state governments." Minnesota Public Radio has a report on the decision, which turned aside a request from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who earlier this month had asked President Donald Trump to declare a "major disaster" in the area, due to extensive impacts… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shocking aftermath of George Floyd riots in South Minneapolis, Minnesota



Shocking footage shows the aftermath of George Floyd riots in South Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening (May 28). Violence erupted in the city after Floyd died while in custody of the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:39 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this