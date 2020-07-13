Global  
 

Medicare center Oak Street Health files paperwork with SEC to go public

bizjournals Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Oak Street Health, a network of clinics for Medicare beneficiaries, has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicating that it's going public. The Chicago company said it plans to trade its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock symbol "OSH." It's the second Chicago Medicare and health-related company that said it's going public this month. Last week, GoHealth, which helps people enroll in Medicare, announced its IPO plans in an offering that could raise around…
