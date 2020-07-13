Pfizer and BioNTech shares rise after FDA grants 2 coronavirus vaccines 'fast track' status (PFE, BNTX)
Monday, 13 July 2020 () **
· *Two experimental coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech received Fast Track status from the US Food and Drug Administration, the companies announced Monday.*
· *Pfizer shares gained nearly 3% in premarket trading Monday. *
· *BioNTech's US shares surged as much as 11% in premarket trading...
Experts are worried that the president's fast-track to find a vaccine may be going a little too fast. President Trump promised to have a vaccine ready by the end of the year under the "operation warp..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:43Published