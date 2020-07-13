Global  
 

John Travolta's Wife And Actress Kelly Preston Dies

RTTNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
American actress and model Kelly Preston died on Sunday after battling breast cancer for two years. The news of her death was announced by her husband and Hollywood superstar John Travolta on Instagram: "My beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer." The actor said his wife fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. Travolta thanked her doctors
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57

Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57 00:32

 Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two year battle with breast cancer. Her, husband, actor John Travolta shared the sad news in a post on Instagram Sunday. According to CNN, Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years. Preston and Travolta eloped in Paris in 1991. In 1992 she and...

