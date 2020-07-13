John Travolta's Wife And Actress Kelly Preston Dies
Monday, 13 July 2020 () American actress and model Kelly Preston died on Sunday after battling breast cancer for two years. The news of her death was announced by her husband and Hollywood superstar John Travolta on Instagram: "My beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer." The actor said his wife fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. Travolta thanked her doctors
