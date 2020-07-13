Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Ohio State president moves up start date

bizjournals Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Incoming Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson has pushed up her start date. Johnson will now start on Aug. 24, a week earlier than her original planned start date of Sept. 1. "Her first day with us will now be Aug. 24 to coincide with the start of autumn semester classes on the following day," OSU Provost Bruce McPheron and Wexner Medical Center CEO Hal Paz said in a statement on Friday. The statement mainly mentioned other updates about the fall semester, including guidelines for…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
News video: MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

 MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima [Video]

President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the celebrations organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the occasion of Asadha Poornima on July 04. President Kovind was accompanied by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate [Video]

Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate

While President Donald Trump will visit New Jersey, he doesn’t plan to follow the state’s new quarantine mandate. New Jersey issued an order requiring visitors in states with a high number of cases..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Vice President Pence visits Lordstown Motors, marks start of a new era for former GM Plant [Video]

Vice President Pence visits Lordstown Motors, marks start of a new era for former GM Plant

Vice President Pence at Lordstown Motors marks the start of a new era for former GM Plant

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this