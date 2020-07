Bharat Bond ETF's 2nd tranche opens for subscription Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The second tranche of Bharat Bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) opened for subscription on Tuesday. The fund is India's first corporate debt ETF initiated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and designed and managed by Edelweiss AMC. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this