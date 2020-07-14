Global  
 

'Google for India' digitisation fund: Key things to know

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has announced a 'Google for India' digitisation fund through which the tech giant will be investing Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing

PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing 01:08

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing. The PM interacted with Pichai and his team member on July 13. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that, "We are excited to announce Google for India Digitisation Fund. Through it, we will invest Rs 75,000 Cr...

