Vodafone Idea moves TDSAT over Trai’s tariff move Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Vodafone Idea on Monday approached the telecom tribunal TDSAT against the sectoral regulator Trai’s missive to put on hold its plan that promised faster speeds to priority users. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this