Tampa biotech firm working on a Covid-19 vaccine teams up with California company
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () In its quest to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, Tampa-based health care firm Oragenics has teamed up with a number of third-party companies to advance the development. In May, Oragenics acquired Noachis Terra Inc. through a nearly $2 million cash deal to develop its Covid vaccine TerraCoV2. Now Oragenics is working companies including Aragen Bioscience Inc., a California contract research organization focused on accelerating preclinical biologics product development. Oragenics President and CEO Alan…
