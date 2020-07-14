Global  
 

Tampa biotech firm working on a Covid-19 vaccine teams up with California company

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
In its quest to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, Tampa-based health care firm Oragenics has teamed up with a number of third-party companies to advance the development. In May, Oragenics acquired Noachis Terra Inc. through a nearly $2 million cash deal to develop its Covid vaccine TerraCoV2. Now Oragenics is working companies including Aragen Bioscience Inc., a California contract research organization focused on accelerating preclinical biologics product development. Oragenics President and CEO Alan…
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: As COVID Grows, California Shuts Down Again

As COVID Grows, California Shuts Down Again 00:39

 California’s governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses, reports HuffPost. The rules also include the state’s two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego. He stated children would not return to class as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared. Governor Gavin...

