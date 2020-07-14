Why Fred Meyer cashiers are no longer giving out coins Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Cashiers at Kroger Co. stores, including Fred Meyer and QFC in the Pacific Northwest, are no longer providing customers coins when giving them change. The change comes as the Federal Reserve faces a coin shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to WLWT-TV in Cincinnati, citing Kroger spokeswoman Erin Rolfes. Rolfes told Channel 5 customers have three options: use exact change, round up their total to support Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative or have the coin change applied to… 👓 View full article

