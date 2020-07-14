Global  
 

Allegheny Conference introduces new brand for Pittsburgh region

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 July 2020
The Allegheny Conference on Community Development on Tuesday debuted a Pittsburgh region microsite for its branding initiative, Pittsburgh Next is Now, that was announced at its annual meeting last December. The soft launch will be followed by a series of Pittsburgh Next is Now workshops where the Allegheny Conference will share messages and materials that stakeholders can use in marketing the region. That includes companies recruiting talent, economic development teams looking to attract new businesses…
