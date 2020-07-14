Global  
 

Ohio and three more states added to New York's quarantine travel list

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates on four more states: Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. The restriction comes as the number of new cases of coronavirus continues to increase sharply in some states around the country. Meanwhile, New York state has brought the spread of coronavirus under control after its peak this spring. About 1.5% of tests for the virus in New York have come back positive over the past…
 Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, anyone who travels from a restricted state and does not provide the Department of Health their contact information, will receive a summons and a $2,000 fine.

