Ohio and three more states added to New York's quarantine travel list Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates on four more states: Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. The restriction comes as the number of new cases of coronavirus continues to increase sharply in some states around the country. Meanwhile, New York state has brought the spread of coronavirus under control after its peak this spring. About 1.5% of tests for the virus in New York have come back positive over the past…


