DICV rolls out 1,000th BS VI truck Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) rolled out its 1,000th BS VI heavy duty truck at its Oragadam unit on Tuesday.It is a 3523R model bound for 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources BharatBenz celebrates production milestones despite lockdown Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced production of its 1,000th BSVI-compliant heavy duty truck, one of over 1,500 such vehicles the company has...

Just-Auto 3 hours ago





Tweets about this