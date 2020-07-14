Orange County task force group debates penalties for ignoring mask rule Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Orange County is looking at potential penalties — including fines of up to $500 and/or up to 60 days of jail time — for those who do not wear a mask in public if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase. The measures were discussed July 14 by Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force's business compliance and consumer confidence working group. The county is looking at ways to lower case positivity levels and help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus cases ,… 👓 View full article

