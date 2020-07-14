Orange County task force group debates penalties for ignoring mask rule
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Orange County is looking at potential penalties — including fines of up to $500 and/or up to 60 days of jail time — for those who do not wear a mask in public if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase. The measures were discussed July 14 by Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force's business compliance and consumer confidence working group. The county is looking at ways to lower case positivity levels and help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus cases,…
Drug overdoses are on the rise in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. Snyder says the overdose and death numbers seven months into 2020 are approaching the numbers for all of 2019.