Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Orange County task force group debates penalties for ignoring mask rule

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Orange County is looking at potential penalties — including fines of up to $500 and/or up to 60 days of jail time — for those who do not wear a mask in public if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase. The measures were discussed July 14 by Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force's business compliance and consumer confidence working group. The county is looking at ways to lower case positivity levels and help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus cases,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Drug overdoses on the rise in Martin County, non-profit calling for a Treasure Coast-based sober home task force

Drug overdoses on the rise in Martin County, non-profit calling for a Treasure Coast-based sober home task force 02:28

 Drug overdoses are on the rise in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. Snyder says the overdose and death numbers seven months into 2020 are approaching the numbers for all of 2019.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian River County to discuss new mask mandate [Video]

Indian River County to discuss new mask mandate

As more communities on the Treasure Coast begin to require face masks, the discussion turns to Indian River County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:16Published
Three SWFL municipalities to consider mask mandates Tuesday [Video]

Three SWFL municipalities to consider mask mandates Tuesday

Collier County, Charlotte County and the City of Bonita Springs will hold meetings Tuesday to discuss potential mask mandates.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:51Published
Hair Salons And Barbershops Shut Down Again In Orange County [Video]

Hair Salons And Barbershops Shut Down Again In Orange County

Orange County, which was ordered to close its bars and prohibit indoor dining, must now shut down fitness centers, indoor religious services and non-essential businesses such as beauty salons, and..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this

FLOversight

Oversight Council of Florida RT @OrangeCoFL: Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force | Business Compliance & Consumer Confidence Working Group | July 14, 2020 https:… 2 hours ago

RLynch_OBJ

Ryan Lynch Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force working group on compliance kicking off now: https://t.co/ZHBoJ9wdXY Th… https://t.co/7XmEeb58VB 3 hours ago

OrangeCoFL

Orange County FL Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force | Business Compliance & Consumer Confidence Working Group | July 14, 2020 https://t.co/tyRezxFVni 3 hours ago

JOSELUISDIEPPA

Jose Luis Dieppa The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force’s Business Compliance and Consumer Confidence Working Group will mee… https://t.co/zp5XrLR6ij 1 week ago

YourMileageVary

YourMileageMayVary @OrangeCoFL Are you too busy with other things to meet this week? With the surge in cases, the Orange County Econ… https://t.co/7jhVUtNa7V 1 week ago

KandiceOCNORML

Orange County NORML ⚠️The Orange County NORML Commercial Cannabis Licensing Task Force is asking for help and needs your letters and co… https://t.co/ZYpGTuwOAP 1 week ago

KandiceOCNORML

Orange County NORML ⚠️The Orange County NORML Commercial Cannabis Licensing Task Force is asking for help and needs your letters and co… https://t.co/43EESyWwM4 1 week ago

KandiceOCNORML

Orange County NORML ⚠️The Orange County NORML Commercial Cannabis Licensing Task Force is asking for help and needs your letters and co… https://t.co/g27f5VjKBB 1 week ago