A monster trading quarter saved the day at JPMorgan and Citigroup. But the second half of 2020 looks grim.

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
A monster trading quarter saved the day at JPMorgan and Citigroup. But the second half of 2020 looks grim.· In the first wave of bank earnings, Wall Street traders proved the difference makers.
· Banks took massive hits as consumer banking faltered and they built up cushions against bad loans. 
· But JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup still beat expectations and turned profits, thanks in large part to stellar trading performances. At...
