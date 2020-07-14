A monster trading quarter saved the day at JPMorgan and Citigroup. But the second half of 2020 looks grim. Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· In the first wave of bank earnings, Wall Street traders proved the difference makers.

· Banks took massive hits as consumer banking faltered and they built up cushions against bad loans.

