Palm oil prices on the agenda

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The cabinet yesterday ordered working panels be set up to tackle oil palm prices in five southern provinces while instructing the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) and the Energy Ministry to accelerate purchasing additional crude palm oil to help boost domestic palm oil prices.
