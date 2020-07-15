Global  
 

Atlanta Braves sign free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The Atlanta Braves have signed free agent outfielder Yaisel Puig to a one-year deal, according to MLB.com. Puig, who had one of the league’s highest selling jerseys in 2013, comes to the Braves after outfielder Nick Markakis opted not to play the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns. The 2014 All Star joins an outfield that includes Marcell Ozuna, Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr. Puig, 29, adds power and versatility to the lineup especially with Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman still out…
