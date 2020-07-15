Global  
 

CBSE declares Class 10 results

Hindu Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 results on Tuesday. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the a
News video: CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates

CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates 02:34

 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 10th results on 15 July. 91.46% of students have passed the exam this year. Students can check their exam results at cbsereuslt.nic.in. This year, girls have outscored the boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for...

