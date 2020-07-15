Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India losing power and respect everywhere, government has no idea what to do, says Rahul Gandhi

Hindu Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the government’s foreign policy, saying the country is losing power and respect
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't let bright young leaders grow in Congress': Uma Bharti

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't let bright young leaders grow in Congress': Uma Bharti 02:08

 BJP leader Uma Bharti has blamed Rahul Gandhi for the crisis in the Rajasthan government. She said that Rahul Gandhi does not let bright young leaders grow in the party due to his insecurity. The senior BJP leader alleged that this is the reason why promising young leaders want to quit the party....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News

Rebel Sachin Pilot today denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi and remained unresponsive to Congress attempts to pacify him even as chief adversary Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, made it..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet [Video]

Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet

After days of speculation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has openly rebelled, claiming the support of 30 Congress legislators and some independent MLAs. His camp issued a statement..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published

Tweets about this