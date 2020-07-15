India losing power and respect everywhere, government has no idea what to do, says Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Uma Bharti has blamed Rahul Gandhi for the crisis in the Rajasthan government. She said that Rahul Gandhi does not let bright young leaders grow in the party due to his insecurity. The senior BJP leader alleged that this is the reason why promising young leaders want to quit the party....
Rebel Sachin Pilot today denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi and remained unresponsive to Congress attempts to pacify him even as chief adversary Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, made it..