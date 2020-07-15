Google to pick 7.7% stake in Jio for Rs 33,737 crore
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Google will pick up 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture for Rs 33,737 crore, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. "We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms," Ambani said.
Sundar Pichai announced that Google will be investing aproximately $10 billion in India in the next few years. In his keynote address at Google for India event, the CEO of Google and Alphabet said, “Today, I’m excited to announce Google for India digitization fund. Through this effort, we will...