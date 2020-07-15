Edmunds compares 2020 Kia Telluride and Toyota Highlander Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Upon its debut in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the Kia Telluride decisively captured the top spot in Edmunds’ three-row midsize SUV rankings and pushed aside more established rivals. One of those was the Toyota Highlander.



But now Toyota is countering with its fully redesigned 2020 Highlander, which starts the model’s fourth generation. The new Highlander has more cargo capacity, a nicer interior and new technology features. But is it enough to unseat the Kia Telluride?



COMFORT AND REFINEMENT



Both SUVs seat up to eight passengers or seven people if you opt for the available second-row captain’s chairs. Go this route and you get second-row seats that are almost as comfortable as the front seats.



The big difference in this category comes down to third-row seating. The Telluride’s third-row seat has more comfortable padding and a higher seat cushion height. In the Highlander, the rearmost passengers — particularly if they are adults — will feel cramped in comparison.



As for interior design, Edmunds experts find the Telluride’s dashboard more cohesive-looking than the Highlander’s. Both have easy-to-use controls; it’s just that the Telluride is a little more stylish going about it. The materials quality feels slightly better in the Telluride, with a higher-grade leather and more consistent craftsmanship.



Winner: Telluride



CARGO SPACE



The Telluride can hold up to 21 cubic feet behind its third row, while the Highlander is limited to 16 cubic feet. That's enough of a difference to allow you to fit the equivalent of a couple extra carry-on suitcases in the Telluride. The advantage swaps if you fold those third-row seats down; the Toyota can hold 48.4 cubic feet to the Kia's 46 cubic feet. The maximum cargo capacity with the second and third rows...

